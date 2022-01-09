COVID-19 testing site to take place January 10th

The next COVID-19 testing clinic is set to take place on Monday January 10th.

This clinic is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The site was changed late last week due to the prevailing weather conditions for the move away from the the public safety building.

The testing, registration, and waiting lines will all be indoors.

The testing is for ages two and up. No insurance is needed as well.