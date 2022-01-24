COVID-19 testing sites see decline in attendance

In just a few weeks, local COVID-19 testing sites have seen a drop in attendance and wait times are no longer existent.

So the question remains: why continue providing these testing sites if no one is attending?

After attending one of these testing sites on January 24th it was a much different story than a few weeks prior when the wait times were over 45 minutes at most testing sites.

Organizers stated that testing sites are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 within the community despite the low attendance numbers in recent weeks.

This was a much different scene than three weeks ago at the Bayfront Convention Center when the 600 plus people attended to get tested for COVID-19.

During recent testing sites, a little over 100 people are attending to get tested.

“You know people probably aren’t gathering as much as they weren’t around the holidays. And you know people just wanted to be a little extra careful knowing that they were going to be in those, you know, large groups of people at that time. So not a big surprise that we’re seeing this downtrend,” said Brandon Sing, Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at LECOM.

Wait time doesn’t matter to one Erie man.

“Totally worth it. I don’t care if it’s possibly here to State Street,” said Theol Isaacs, Erie Resident Getting Tested.

Just a few short weeks ago the line stretched the whole length of the Bayfront Convention Center. Now there is not even a five minute wait.

One local resident said that he is thankful to have a testing site available to him.

“It’s going around very, very rapidly quickly. You know you have to get yourself tested. It’s very important here because you just never know who has got the virus,” said Isaacs.

This clinic is using rapid tests to confirm positive tests, but it depends on if the person is symptomatic or asymptomatic.

“If someone is symptomatic and also as positive here we treat that as a true positive. If you know that the two don’t match if you’re asymptomatic and positive they are symptomatic and negative we do recommend a follow up PCR to confirm,” said Sing.

As of right now, future clinics are currently being planned by the county and LECOM for the Bayfront Convention Center.

Testing is taking place at the Booker T. Washington Center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To call ahead and see if there are open appointments, please call 814-453-5744, ext. 235.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

You can call ahead to confirm if there are open appointments.