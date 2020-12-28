COVID-19 vaccination efforts move on to the next phase with senior living facilities

The nation’s COVID vaccination efforts are moving on to the next phase which is senior facilities.

Some are opting for government partnerships that match centers with private drug distribution companies.

Here is more on how vaccines are being administered at the LECOM Senior Facility.

LECOM’s Senior Living Center has become the first in the area to provide COVID vaccinations through a federal partnership with a private company.

“We chose to partner with Walgreens and have been in contact with Walgreens and they have been very easy to work with and we’re one of the first to contact them to have them schedule with us,” said Dr. James Lin, LECOM Senior Living Center.

Dr. James Lin said that senior living centers will be instrumental in achieving herd immunity in order for most of the population to be immune to the COVID virus, a certain amount of people must be vaccinated.

“We need a hundred million people to do it so it starts with your local community. It starts with the facility, and starts with one person at a time and hopefully with that we can move into more normal activities and be back to normal,” said Dr. Lin.

With the help of Walgreens, 30 people at LECOM’s Senior Living Center received the Pfizer vaccine.

One nurse received the vaccine and said that she is glad to be protected.

“With everything going on in the world with the pandemic and my family working in a long term care facility it’s best to protect not only myself, but the residents and the people around me as well,” said Carrie Shallenberg, Director of Nursing at LECOM Living Center.

Nurse Shallenberg added that she recommends people to take advantage of the vaccine when it is available.

“I would encourage everybody to get it done when they have the opportunity not only to protect themselves, but the people around them. That way we can get rid of this pandemic for good,” said Shallenberg.