COVID-19 vaccine arrives at local hospitals

The COVID-19 vaccine is here.

Samiar Nefzi was live from UPMC Hamot with more on this historic delivery.

Hospital staff members are thrilled about the arrival of the vaccine. A UPS truck delivered one box of the vaccine, along with material to vaccinate with. The truck arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Saint Vincent also received the vaccine today.

From the loading dock, it went straight to the pharmacy department. The UPMC Health Network plans on vaccinating all staff members who want the vaccine by the end of January.

“A sigh of relief, but we still have a lot to do. We’re organizing frontline workers who will be able to get the vaccine upfront, trying to implement that as quickly as we can. We don’t want to hold onto the vaccine as long as possible. Once we get this box empty, I think it’ll be a sigh of relief at that point,” said Michael Kuneman, Pharmacy operations manager.

Until distribution efforts for vaccinating take place, the vaccine will stay in a -80 freezer.

Today at 1 p.m., five staff members will receive the first round of vaccines.