Medical experts are reporting that local hospitals are treating about 30 COVID-19 patients.

Despite low COVID-19 case numbers being reported, the fact that hospital patients are testing positive means it is still spreading in the community.

The Erie County Health Department reported a daily average of 30 COVID-19 cases earlier this month, and representatives from both UPMC Hamot and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital say they are treating between 10 to 20 COVID-19 patients at each hospital.

In many instances, symptoms aren’t the reason patients are coming to the hospital initially.

“A lot of them, thankfully, are more mild cases than what we’ve seen in the past. Often the patient requires hospitalization for another medical condition. We find that they have COVID because we do routine testing for various things,” said Courtney Sampson, AHN Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Sampson said while COVID-19 cases are relatively mild, another virus is having an impact on patients and local hospitals.

“We’re seeing many influenza patients this month. Actually, we’ve had more patients in the hospital with influenza than we have had with COVID,” Dr. Sampson added.

One medical expert from UPMC Hamot said home testing makes it difficult to tell how much COVID-19 is present in the community.

“A lot of people can test at home, and that doesn’t necessarily get reported or captured in the state numbers. As long as we’re seeing a steady rate of hospitalized patients, although the numbers are much lower than they have been historically, it lets us know that there is at least some level of ongoing transmission in the community,” said Emily Shears, UPMC Hamot epidemiologist.

Medical experts say vaccinations and boosters are reducing the spread and encourage community members to stay up to date.

“It can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness, so we do think that there’s a level of natural immunity and a level of vaccine-induced immunity that helps us keep patients out of the hospital,” Shears added.

Medical experts said masking indoors can reduce the spread of both the flu and COVID-19.