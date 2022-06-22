HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 1:50 p.m. on June 22, 2022, there were 14,682 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, June 15, through Tuesday, June 21, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days is as follows:

June 15 — 2,886

June 16 — 2,506

June 17 — 2,377

June 18 — 1,693

June 19 — 1,131

June 20 — 2,248

June 21 — 1,841

The total number of new cases this past week is down about 15% from the number reported the previous week when there were 17,205 new cases reported between June 8 and June 14 (as of DOH data from June 16).

The statewide percent positivity for the week of June 15-21 was 11.6%. This is lower than the previous week’s (June 8-14) percent positivity of 12.5%. Seven Midstate counties had an above-average positivity rate last week, which three had a below-average percent positivity.

There are currently 1,025 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 109 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Hospitalizations are down about 7% and the number of adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU has remained the same since abc27’s previous COVID-19 update from June 16.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is 45,657, which is 77 more than the number of cumulative deaths reported as of June 16. There were fewer new deaths reported from June 15-21 than were reported the previous week, June 8-14.

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels map, which was last updated on June 16, there are four Pennsylvania counties with a high COVID-19 community level, 16 counties with a medium level, and the rest are at a low COVID-19 community level. In the Midstate, Mifflin and Juniata counties have a high level, and the rest are low.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

June 15-21

County Positivity Rate Cumberland 18.2% Perry 17.1% Dauphin 15.7% Franklin 13.8% Lancaster 13.4% York 13.4% Juniata 11.9% Adams 11.5% Lebanon 10.0% Mifflin 9.2% Statewide average: 11.6% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of June 22, 66.2% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 76.8% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, 78.9% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of data checked on June 22.

A total of 22,364,815 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of June 22.

Note: The number of new COVID-19 cases per day reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health may fluctuate after the publication of this article as the department receives additional data. The department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, according to the website.