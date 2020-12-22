COVID vaccination programs are expanding in the region as more doses become available.

The program at the Veteran’s Administration is getting underway this morning in Erie.

Those vaccinations were received last night so the line started this morning.

Staff members are getting their shots starting tomorrow.

Permanent residents will get the shots starting tomorrow.

An administration spokesperson said that it was a team effort getting to this point.

“I cannot say enough about our employees. They have done a fabulous job in getting us to this state and being safe. They’ve been fabulous so we are excited to be able to protect them and look forward to roll this out to our veterans as well,” said Mari Johnson, COVID-19 Vaccination Coordinator.

Walk-in patients are being asked to wait until more shots become available.