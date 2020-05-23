Crawford and Warren Counties to enter into the green phase, business owners react

Governor Tom Wolf announced that Crawford and Warren Counties are among the 17 counties that are set to go to into the green phase next Friday.

Some business owners in Crawford County say that they’ve been preparing for this for a while, others however are concerned for the future.

The owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill said that while they’ve been open for months with take-out service, they are not sure how they’re going to proceed with dine-in service.

“Some of the guidelines mean our customers have to wear masks and sit eight feet apart. I don’t think that’s going to work for us cause were such a small establishment. We might kind of hold on and just stick with to-go orders until that whole thing processes,” said DJ York, Owner of Julian’s Bar and Grill.

Venango and McKean county are also among the counties selected to move into the green phase.