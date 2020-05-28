Breaking News
Department of Health: 70,042 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,373 deaths

Crawford County and 17 other PA counties entering Green Phase Friday

Crawford County is one of 17 Pennsylvania counties heading into the Green Phase tomorrow.

Businesses will still need to take precautions, including restricting the number of people allowed inside.

The owner of Harmony Formals in Meadville says when someone tries on clothes she puts the clothes in quarantine for a few days so nobody else will try them on. She is also sanitizing surfaces and asking everyone to wear a mask.

Another business getting ready to open back up is Indigo Boutique & Botanica, but the owner says there is still confusion.

“I think that everybody is stuck in that space right now. They don’t know what the right answer is and maybe they feel like they do. It’s a Green Phase, but a grey area,” said Leslie Flint, owner, Indigo Boutique & Botanica.

A list of guidelines for employers moving into the Green Phase can be found at https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-issues-updated-green-phase-order-guidance-on-dining-and-professional-sports/

