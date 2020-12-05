Crawford County Care Center reports eight positive COVID-19 cases among residents; one positive among staff

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Crawford County Care Center is reporting eight positive COVID-19 cases among residents.

Of the eight positive residents, three are currently symptomatic. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic.

Also, six additional residents have been retested because they showed symptoms.

The care center administration team is on site quarantining positive and probable resident cases. The care center has 121 residents and over 170 employees.

Multiple extended care facilities within Crawford County are now reporting outbreaks of varying levels within their facilities.

The Board of Commissioners ask that everyone continue to support healthcare facilities by using mitigation efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner Eric Henry stated “The residents and the employees of these facilities are our neighbors, friends, and loved ones. These last several weeks have been very challenging for them, mentally and physically. They need our support.”