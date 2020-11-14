Crawford County Care Center reports resident tested positive for COVID-19

In Meadville, PA, the Board of Commissions were notified that over at the Crawford County Care Center a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a recently released report from the Crawford County Commissioners Office, the resident is asymptomatic and contact tracing has been performed back to November 8th.

At this time the Crawford County Care Center is reporting that no other staff member has tested positive.

The resident has been quarantined by the care center staff in a red zone that was created as the care center follows COVID-19 guidelines.

The Crawford County Care Center staff continues to operate within all guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control.