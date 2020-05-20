Crawford County Commissioners discuss canceling the county fair

The Crawford County Fair might not happen this year for the first time since 1945.

County Commissioners discussed their options this morning. While commissioners say that shutting the fair down would be a huge blow to the economy, the safety and health of the public is the top priority.

“It certainly effects the economy, all the hotels in this area are booked solid for that week and the restaurants. Not only those who provide food for the fairground, but local restaurants and gas stations,” said Francis Weiderspahn, Crawford County Commissioner.

The commissioner said that if they do have the fair, there would be extra costs including extra staff to sanitize surfaces.

“Of course if we are in the yellow phase we could only have 25 people, so we could not have the fair anyways. Nobody knows what the green phase would be,” said Weiderspahn.

The Crawford County Fair Board makes the final call and plans to have a decision by June 1st.

“We have got a lot of things that we need to get in place. We had all of our entertainment, all of our grand stand entertainment various other things through out the fair ground booked for quite some time,” said George Deshner, Crawford County Fair Board Member.

People we spoke to have mixed feelings about the possibility of the fair shutting down.

“Honestly it really sucks. this place brings in a lot of money for the community and everyone gets to come together,” said Dylan Lee, Albion Resident.

Some people do not think the fair should close at all.

“I am against that because I think that we are on the down side of the virus,” said Bruce Keyes Jr., Crawford County Resident.

Alison Miller goes to the fair every year with her daughter and grandchildren.

“We are excited about going to it, but knowing about this virus, I don’t know if I’m really prone to go to this fair right now or not,” said Miller.

The Crawford County Fair is currently scheduled for the week of August 22nd.