1  of  5
Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 58 First COVID-19 related death reported in Warren County Department of Health: 34,528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 1,564 deaths Erie Insurance announces $200 million in immediate relief for personal and commercial auto insurance customers Presque Isle State Park closed until further notice due to high lake levels and high winds

Crawford County Correctional Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A prison employee at the Crawford County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee learned today that they were positive after being tested on Friday. This is according to reporting in the Meadville Tribune.

The Prison Warden confirmed that the employee was sent home last Thursday after learning they were exposed to someone who was COVID-19 positive.

The prison worker has not had direct contact with inmates and tracing of the employee’s contacts has already been done according to the Tribune.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar