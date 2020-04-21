Crawford County Correctional Facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

A prison employee at the Crawford County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee learned today that they were positive after being tested on Friday. This is according to reporting in the Meadville Tribune.

The Prison Warden confirmed that the employee was sent home last Thursday after learning they were exposed to someone who was COVID-19 positive.

The prison worker has not had direct contact with inmates and tracing of the employee’s contacts has already been done according to the Tribune.