Crawford County COVID-19 positive cases rises to nine

Crawford County residents testing positive for COVID-19 rises to nine.

Crawford County Commissioners have worked hard to inform Crawford County Residents about COVID-19 in ways to be prepared and what actions county government is taking.

To date, daily news releases have been posted to the county’s website found here.

The county has established an informational Facebook page which contains printed and subject matter expert live and recorded videos.

Commissioners have established a phone number that those that do not have internet access or access to news media sources to call for up to date information. The COVID-19 informational phone line is 814-373-2504.

Crawford County Commissioners have also reached out to the Amish communities in the county to help educate those residents of this pandemic through personal contacts, posters and this COVID-19 phone number.

The county advises residents to try to get groceries only once per week instead of daily and send only one person to the store not an entire family.

Residents are advised to get groceries for neighbors for those over 60 who are more susceptible.

Freedom of travel for essential reasons remains but you must refrain from non-essential travel.

Essential travel includes tasks such as commuting to an essential job, picking up supplies including medicine and groceries as well as checking on family and pets and other households.

It is advised that residents do not host or attend gatherings.

The county understands that staying home and practicing mitigation efforts is difficult, but everyone must do everything in their power to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The more these practices are taken into effect the sooner the cases might decline and the sooner the restrictions may be lifted.

The county reminds everyone to “Stay Calm, Stay Home, and Stay Safe.”