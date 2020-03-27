Crawford County officials were notified that three residents living in Crawford County have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

All of these individuals are at home in isolation and the state Department of Health is following up with anyone who may have come into contact with them.

According to the Crawford County Commissioners, the general guidance for residents is to stay at home as much as possible. They encourage to get groceries once a week. While freedom of travel remains, they discourage non-essential travel.