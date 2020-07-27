Crawford County creates reopening plan for the school year

The Crawford County School District is beginning to prepare to welcome back it’s students for this upcoming school year.

According to the district they are preparing to return to in person sessions whether they are in the states green phase or the yellow phase.

In order to promote social distancing, teachers are being asked to clear their classrooms as much as possible in order to space out desks.

The district will also look to create additional protocols for students. Virtual instruction is also an option for families.

“We will provide technology for all kids who will need it to be at home. Currently what we are doing is we are going to do Ipads for kindergarten through second grade, laptops for third to sixth grade and we already have a one to one initiative for seventh through twelfth. Students will have the ability to have technology in their hands,” said Thomas Washington, Superintendent for Crawford Central School District.

The first day of school is scheduled for September 2nd.