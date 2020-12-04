Crawford County employees to remain on hybrid schedule

Crawford County government employees will continue to work on a hybrid schedule due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The Crawford County Board of Commissioners made the decision to extend the hybrid schedule through January 8, 2021.

The hybrid schedule is meant to minimize community spread within county government by splitting departments into two work groups.

The public is asked to make an appointment with the specific department they have business with during this time.

Among Crawford County employees, there are currently 11 active cases, with 11 people in quarantine, and 5 employees waiting for test results.

Since March, the county has seen 49 total cases among employees.

The Commissioners say they will reevaluate the hybrid plan weekly and make changes if necessary.