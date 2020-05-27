Crawford County Fair Board cancels 2020 Crawford County Fair

One of the regions most popular summer events has officially been canceled.

The 75th annual Crawford County Fair has been canceled.

The Fair Board members are taking the time to deliberate the best decision at tonight’s meeting.

At the meeting tonight, Fair Board members voted six to two in favor of canceling this year’s fair.

While the fair this year has been canceled in it’s normal form, the board will look for alternative ways to celebrate the fair’s 75th year.

The decision comes just days before Crawford County moves into the green phase.