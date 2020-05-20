Crawford County Fair likely canceled for 2020

Breaking News
The Crawford County Fair will likely be canceled for 2020.

Crawford County Commissioners announced this morning that holding the fair during the COVID-19 pandemic is not in the best interest for Crawford County’s physical or financial health.

At their planning meeting today, all three commissioners expressed their willingness to cancel the fair at their next meeting, if the fair board doesn’t take action on its own to do so.

Commissioner Christopher Soff said they have discussed the fair options with epidemiologists, insurance carriers, and risk managers and conclude there is no possible way to insure everyone’s health and safety in light of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you with more information.

