Crawford County Fairgrounds continues drive thru COVID-19 testing clinic

The fight continues to hold down the numbers tonight, even as COVID-19 cases rise in places such as Crawford County.

The Department of Health is providing free COVID testing to anyone. Here is more on the high turnout.

This is the second day of the three day drive thru COVID testing clinic at the Crawford County Fairgrounds.

Just yesterday November 16th, there were nearly 90 cars.

Medical workers said that COVID testing is the number one way to prevent the spread of COVID especially with the holidays coming up.

One by one as cars pulled up, nurses were performing the mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests to those who wanted them.

86 cars showed up on Tuesday November 16th and they expect the numbers for Wednesday November 17th to be even busier.

“We have seen a lot of people, more than we were expecting,” said Aicha Monoyajo, Registered Nurse.

Tina Derby was there with her four children getting tested. She got a call from her daughters school saying she might have been exposed to COVID.

“If you feel sick, just get tested, it’s free. You don’t have to pay for it. You are not only protecting yourself, but you are protecting other people. A lot of people are missing work as much as myself. Kids are missing school. It’s just time to do your thing,” said Tina Derby, Meadville Resident.

She also appreciates how quick and efficient the process is.

“It’s wonderful you don’t have to sit and wait in an office, or sit and call from your call to have people come to get you. You don’t have to wait hours to get tested like we have already been through,” said Derby.

Tom Newcomb was there because he was exposed to COVID and he does not want to spread it anywhere else.

“It’s very important because I respect my elders, and people around me, and I wish the world would feel the same way,” said Tom Newcomb, Meadville Resident.

Medical staff said that this is a good and safe alternative if you are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So far people that do not want to be vaccinated, what other way do they have to protect their loved ones. They can get tested and make sure they are not positive and just make sure they are not spreading the disease,” said Monoyajo.

The turnaround time for results is two to seven days after testing.

No appointment is necessary for a free test. For a full list of COVID testing times in Crawford County, click here.

