The Crawford County Commissioners announced a drive thru COVID-19 testing site in West Mead Township.

The event will be held from Monday January 4th to Friday January 8th.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township.

According to the commissioners, up to 450 patients can be tested per day.

Testing is on a first come first serve basis and is completely free. For more information regarding the drive thru testing site, click here.