In an effort to help minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, Crawford County is implementing a mitigation plan after Thanksgiving.

From Nov. 30th through Dec. 11th, Crawford County employees will split into two different work groups over the two-week period.

In addition, during that time the courthouse will be open by appointment only.

The Commissioners will reevaluate the county positivity rate and the number of new COVID-19 cases daily and make any additional changes as needed.