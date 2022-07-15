(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest CDC COVID-19 transmission map is not showing good news, at least for part of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

CDC Map of COVID-19 community levels in Pennsylvania

According to the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels map, Crawford County has been moved from a low to medium risk of transmission. Mercer County has also been moved to medium risk.

This comes as concerns about a new variant and COVID case numbers rise all over the country.

Erie, Warren, and Venango counties are still in the green, which indicates a low transmission risk.

In Pennsylvania, only three counties in the central part of the state are considered high transmission areas.