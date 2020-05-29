Crawford County Public Libraries to begin phased reopening June 15th

The Crawford County Federated Library System will begin limited library service starting Monday, June 15th.

In preparation for the return of limited library service, the nine member libraries are currently instituting social distancing and designing services to limit personal contact to allow patrons to safely access and use library materials.

For example, all returned materials are quarantined to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and/or future library users.

All library materials checked out prior to the COVID-19 related closure will have an extended due date of July 1st.

No fines or late fees have been issued for those materials which were unable to be returned during the pandemic.

Patrons may return items to the book drops of all nine member libraries.