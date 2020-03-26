Crawford County reports no new cases of COVID-19

Crawford County Commissioners announced today that no new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Crawford County.

This leaves the count remaining at one case in Crawford County. That individual is at home in isolation.

County Commissioners have extended the closure of the courthouse to the public through April 3rd and say they will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward.

Essential county employees will be advised by their department heads regarding work locations and times to ensure the continuity of county government operations is maintained.

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety asks you to call 814-724-8110 if you have any unused N95 masks, alcohol preps and non-touch thermometers to give to emergency personnel.

Crawford County Commissioners list the following steps you can take to limit your risk of contracting COVID-19: