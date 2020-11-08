Crawford County Sheriff’s Office confirms cases of COVID-19 within their office

According to the Meadville Tribune, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19 within their office.

As of last Wednesday November November 4th, the office has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 among the 17 employees. Three of these cases are from deputies and one case is from a clerical/support staff.

There is also a fourth deputy and a second clerical position who were at that time considered probable cases but have now been confirmed following the return of positive test results. Another positive test result was also confirmed on Friday.

Only deputies and staff who have had no exposure and have tested negative will be working in the office as well as in a limited capacity.

The Adult Probation Office will be assisting the Sheriff’s Office for the time being.