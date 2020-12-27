Crawford County to host drive through COVID-10 testing

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Board of Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety have been working with the PA Department of Health, contractor AMI, and many other agencies to plan for a drive through COVID-19 testing event to be held from Monday, January 4th to Friday, January 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds in West Mead Township.

Everyone is to enter Gate #6 off of Hamilton Road and follow signs to the old Sertoma Building where registration will occur.

Drivers will be directed to the drive through testing station which will be in while you are inside your vehicle. All traffic will turn right or left exiting Gate #1 onto Dickson Road.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.

Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible.

Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.

The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.

Crawford Area Transportation Authority will run a shuttle bus, free of charge, from the Meadville Downtown Mall to the Fairgrounds for anyone that needs transportation starting Tuesday, January 5th and running to Friday, January 8th at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m. with the last bus running at 4:45 p.m.

Residents can take the normal CATA bus routes to the Downtown Mall to get on the shuttle to the Fairgrounds. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and socially distance while on the bus.

Crawford County will be one of 61 counties covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.