Crawford County will not prosecute business owners defying the governor’s order to remain closed

In Crawford County, business owners that violate the governor’s order to remain closed will not be prosecuted.

Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz said he doesn’t believe the police should determine which businesses are life-sustaining and which businesses aren’t.

He also said he doesn’t believe that criminal court is the most appropriate arena to litigate such matters.

In a written statement, Schultz said in part, “I am simply letting people know that my office will not be involved in the prosecution of any alleged violations of the governor’s order unless extraordinary circumstances are present.”

Meanwhile, we reached out to Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri.

We wanted to know whether his office would prosecute businesses here in Erie County that violate the governor’s orders. He said he had no comment.