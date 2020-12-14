Crisis Grants available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program from National Fuel

Crisis grants offered through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) are currently available for LIHEAP eligible customers who are having difficulty paying their heating bill.

Customers with an overdue balance or who do not currently have gas service, may qualify for a crisis grant.

Customers requesting a crisis grant must be income eligible and provide all required household information, including income verification and a past-due bill since Dec. 1st, 2020.

LIHEAP eligibility is based on income guidelines and household size. For example, a family of four with a gross monthly income of $3,275 may qualify for a grant.

The 2020-2021 LIHEAP Program, including crisis grants, will remain open through April 9 or until funds are exhausted. Monies are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For additional information, customers should visit www.LIHEAPhelps.com, contact 1-877-4432743 or contact their local county assistance office.

National Fuel customers who are having trouble paying their bills are strongly encouraged to call Customer Service at 1-800-365-3234 to discuss available payment programs and services. Programs include: