Crowd sizes to increase at local high school sporting events thanks to changes made by the state

Crowd sizes will increase at local high school sporting events thanks to changes that have been made by the state.

Venue occupancy limits will play a larger role in determining gathering size restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. This is according to Governor Tom Wolf.

The amended guidelines include a calculation for determining the number of people allowed inside or outside of the event.

This morning Governor Wolf announced some changes in the spectator limits that will have an impact upon member schools, leagues, conferences and Districts hosting athletic events.

Here are the calculations for the maximum occupancy calculated for indoor events:

0-2,000 people- allowable indoor rate: 20% of maximum occupancy.

2,001-10,000 people- allowable indoor rate: 15% of maximum occupancy.

Over 10,000 people- allowable indoor rate: 10% of maximum occupancy up to 3,750 people.

Here are the calculations for the maximum occupancy calculated for outdoor events:

0-2,000 people- allowable outdoor rate: 25% of maximum capacity.

2,001- 10,000 people- allowable outdoor rate: 20% of maximum capacity.

Over 10,000 people- allowable outdoor rate: 15% of maximum capacity.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health and Governor Wolf issued amended orders for occupancy limits as well as providing an FAQ for other items of interest.

The links to these items are posted here and here.

Schools and venues must require attendees to comply with 6-foot social distancing requirements, to wear masks or face coverings, and to implement best practices such as timed entry, multiple entry and exit points, multiple restrooms and hygiene stations.

These changes will assist schools in allowing parents and guardians to view their school sports programs while complying with safety standards.

Discussion with your school board and local solicitor may be appropriate so that each school considers all relevant factors in making its own decision to how many spectators to admit for a contest.

The attendance of families at contests for support and supervision is important and that permitting this to occur should be a priority in setting limits.