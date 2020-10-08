Current spike in local COVID-19 cases can be traced back to universities

The spike in COVID-19 cases in Erie County is being traced back to universities.

During Erie County’s weekly news conference, County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper expressed her concerns for activities taking place outside of school and an increase in case numbers coming from those between the ages of 19 to 24.

The Erie County Department of Health says they continue to work and have regular conversations with university officials on ways to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“It’s really hard to control the behavior of people, let alone 19 to 24-year-olds on a college campus. Sometimes there have been severe warnings that are put out by the universities,” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Department of Health.

The county health department further explained that the spike in case numbers is coming from both on and off campus university housing.