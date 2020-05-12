Customers and shop owner eager for re-opening of interior mall stores

Some retail stores across Erie County are back in business. Other businesses such as stores on the inside of the Millcreek Mall are still waiting for the go ahead to allow customers back.

Here is a look at how customers and even a store owner are reacting to the re-openings.

Since Erie has entered the yellow phase on Friday, one store owner inside the mall said that he’s eager for the day to allow customers back inside of his shop.

Frustration is at an all time high as store owners inside the Millcreek Mall still await for the green light.

The owner of Sports Obsession, Brian Bowers, said that it is unfair interior stores at the mall remained closed.

“An unbusy mall that wouldn’t be busy in the first place in May. There’s no reason the inside can’t be open. We’re not going to be over-populated. Each store can track how many people are going in,” said Bowers.

Bowers tells us that the reopening of his store down south was smooth sailing after being closed for more than two months.

“I don’t know what to really expect when so far what it’s going to be like. My store in Grove City opened on Friday and their sales were great. It wasn’t overboard. It went smooth. So I’m hoping it’s going to be the same way here,” said Bowers.

Some customers believe that the interior stores of the mall should re-open only if people continue to wear masks and take proper precautions.

“I think they should because they have the wide aisles and most people have the common sense to stay six feet apart. I think there’s more than enough room for people to have a safe distance and still shop at the inner stores,” said Ken Kamoza, Erie Resident.

Other shoppers say they’re uneasy knowing that some people won’t take the social distancing guidelines seriously.

“I think they would not observe precautions and wear their mask and keep the six feet social distancing,” said Mary Fantacci, Meadville Resident.

The county still does not have word on when the interior stores of the Millcreek Mall will reopen to the public.