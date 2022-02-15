Debate over mask mandates in schools continues for local school districts

The debate over mask mandates in schools goes on.

Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria announced on February 14th that masks will be optional. The issue was discussed at the Millcreek School Board meeting.

Here is what they had to say at the meeting.

Districts in the area are looking to either keep or change the mask options.

Prep, Villa, and Fairview announced that they are making masks optional, while Erie Schools are continuing to require masks.

It has been almost a month now since the decision was left up to the school district leaders concerning keeping or changing the mask protocols.

Some schools in the area have already made masking optional. One school district that is closer to that decision is General McLane.

“Our superintendent and our administration has proposed to do masking optional starting February 28th. That is solely because of low number of COVID cases in our area,” said Sarah Grabski, Director of Communications at General McLane School District.

However for Erie and Millcreek School Districts the superintendents are following CDC guidelines and are keeping the universal mask requirement.

Due to the low number of COVID cases however, Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts announced new recommendations for the health and safety plan.

“We are going to utilize the two percent of the enrolled number of students in each school to determine whether or not that moves towards parents choice,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of Millcreek School District.

With these new recommendations, Dr. Roberts hopes that it will give a balance between keeping students safe and giving families more options in terms of masking.

“Where our students are in terms of masking that percentage of teachers who also asked for us to consider masking to be their choice, and certainly as I have stated over and over again we have valued input from parents,” said Dr. Roberts.

No matter what district keeps or drops the mask mandate, according to Dr. Roberts, students are still required to wear masks on buses due to the federal mandate.

The next meeting for General McLane and Millcreek Schools will be on February 28th when decisions will be made in terms of masking.