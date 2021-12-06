Delta variant remains most prevalent variant in the Erie area

The new variant is causing a lot of concern as it spreads to many countries, but the Delta variant remains the most prevalent in our area.

The holiday season brings together families and health officials are still recommending small gatherings for families because of the high number of cases in our area.

One health official from UPMC say that the Delta variant is causing about 99% of the cases in our area.

She recommends social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting vaccinated.

“While we are hearing about Omicron, it is not an immediate threat to us at this moment. But again, you know, you can’t get the strains tested. All of the COVID will be treated with the known treatments that we have right now,” said Emily Shears, UPMC Hamot Epidemologist.

