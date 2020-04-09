Demand for food pantries rising during COVID-19 pandemic

1500 new families had to use area food pantries just last month, a number even long-time food bank workers have never seen before.

That’s putting a strain on the Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides food for those pantries.

There aren’t any shortages yet as community donations early in the COVID-19 outbreak allowed food bank staff to stockpile food, but the longer the pandemic continues, the greater the risk the food bank could one day have to cut back.

“I think a lot of people are just scared. They’re frightened that they’re going to get sick and not be able to get out of their house and not be able to access food, so I think that they are calling on their neighborhood pantry more often,” said Karen Seggi, NWPA Second Harvest Food Bank.

The spike in new families for March is nearly two and a half times the number of families that used pantries in February.