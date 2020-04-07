Demand for gas in America at nearly 30-year low

The demand for gasoline in America is at a nearly 30-year low, fueled by millions of Americans staying home.

The average price of gasoline across Pennsylvania has dropped nearly four cents a gallon over the past week.

AAA has found gas prices between 3 and 15 cents a gallon cheaper in this half of the state.

Week to week, those prices are expected to fall further as the restrictions on travel continue.

For this week, the average price in Erie is $2.10 a gallon. Compare that to an average of $2.18 across all of Western Pennsylvania.

And think about this; for the same week last year the price was $2.91 a gallon.