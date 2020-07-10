Department of Health: 1,009 new positive COVID-19 cases; One new case reported in Crawford County, two in Warren County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This brings the statewide total to 93,876.

In addition, there is an increase of 32 new deaths statewide, which brings the total to 6,880 deaths. 804,764 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.