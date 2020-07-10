1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 1,009 new positive COVID-19 cases; One new case reported in Crawford County, two in Warren County
Erie County reporting 5 new COVID-19 cases; Cumulative total stands at 704
Live Now
Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels

Department of Health: 1,009 new positive COVID-19 cases; One new case reported in Crawford County, two in Warren County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,009 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This brings the statewide total to 93,876.

In addition, there is an increase of 32 new deaths statewide, which brings the total to 6,880 deaths. 804,764 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 for Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

  • Erie- 704 (5 new cases)
  • Crawford- 77 (1 new case)
  • Warren- 9 (2 new cases)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar