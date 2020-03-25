Department of Health: 1,127 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 11 total deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today as of 12 a.m., March 25, that there are 276 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,127 and 11 deaths in 44 counties.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: