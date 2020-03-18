Department of Health: 133 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today as of 12:00 a.m., March 18, that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 133.
“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”
The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
There are 1,187 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative.