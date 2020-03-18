Department of Health: 133 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today as of 12:00 a.m., March 18, that there are 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 133.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

There are 1,187 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative.