Department of Health: 1,598 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 21 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. Oct. 15th that there were 1,598 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 177,520.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The department also reported 21 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,432 total deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 8 and October 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases. There were 33,839 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 14.

Yesterday, Oct. 14th, the department reported 1,276 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA and 27 new deaths.

Pennsylvanians are urged to download the COVID Alert PA app.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,474 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,332 cases among employees, for a total of 29,545. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,585 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

As of today, 11,516 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts