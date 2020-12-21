Department of Health: 22 more hospitals receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna doses to be shipped to 51 hospitals this week

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The Wolf Administration today announced as of 12 PM, December 21, 22 additional hospitals have received 30,255 does of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and will begin distributing it to health care workers as outlined in the state’s interim vaccine distribution plan.

This brings the total to 109 hospitals to date that have received vaccine.

“Each day, hospitals will be shipped vaccine directly from Pfizer and will begin administering it to health care workers at the hospital,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The hospitals receiving shipments enrolled to be COVID-19 vaccine providers. The federal government has determined the amount of vaccine and when the vaccine is distributed. Hospitals receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine must be able to handle the ultra-low temperature storage requirements.”

Hospitals that received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine today include:

Aria Health-Bucks, Bucks County;

Crozer Hospital, Delaware County;

Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Delaware County;

Geisinger Lewistown, Mifflin County;

Geisinger Medical Center, Montour County;

Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Luzerne County;

Grand View Hospital; Bucks County;

Highlands Hospital, Fayette County;

Lankenau Medical Center (Main Line Health System), Montgomery County;

Lehigh Valley Health Network; Lehigh County;

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Cumberland County;

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Dauphin County;

Reading Hospital, Berks County;

Saint Clair Memorial Hospital, Allegheny County;

Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie County;

Sharon Regional Medical Center, Mercer County;

St. Mary Medical Center, Bucks County;

The Medical Center at Woods, Bucks County;

UPMC Saint Margaret, Allegheny County;

UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, Allegheny County;

Washington Hospital, Washington County; and

Wilkes Barre General Hospital.

In addition, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is due to be received by to at least 51 hospitals throughout the state this week.

More hospital sites will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine over the next several weeks.

Hospital sites are selected by their ability to manage the cold chain requirement with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, completion of the COVID-19 provider agreement, and successful onboarding with the Department of Health for necessary documentation of vaccination.

The number of doses, recipient hospitals and arrival dates are subject to change based on updated information from the federal government and Pfizer.

“These first doses of vaccine are being given specifically to health care workers through hospitals,” Dr. Levine said. “Hospitals are making arrangements to implement these vaccinations, not only to their own frontline staff but to other high-priority recipients. The number of people we can immunize truly depends on how quickly the manufacturers can make the vaccine.”

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday, December 11, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved its use on December 13.

The vaccine will be available in three phases, beginning with critical populations.

Due to the limited supply of vaccine, the first phase is expected to take several months.

Initial administration of doses will be according to the ACIP recommendations of vaccine administration to health care workers, residents and staff in long term care facilities.

In the second phase, the department anticipates more vaccine doses will be available.

This will allow vaccination of essential workers who cannot work remotely and must work in proximity to others.

The third phase is vaccinating all persons of any age not previously vaccinated, once the department has a sufficient supply of vaccine. In this phase, the entire population will have access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a nationwide playbook that the department used to develop and still uses to update the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.