Department of Health: 2,202 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 44 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. October 29th that there were 2,202 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 202,876.

Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The department also reported 44 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,762 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 22 and October 28 is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases. There were 34,402 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 28.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Pennsylvanians are reminded to download the COVID Alert PA app.

There are 2,994 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,282,828 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics.

Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April to present in October are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 29 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,603 cases among employees, for a total of 31,447. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,758 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

As of today, 12,264 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts