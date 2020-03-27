Department of Health: 2,218 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 22 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 27, that there are 531 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,218 in 50 counties.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported six new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 22.

There are 21,016 patients in PA who have tested negative.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4

Less than 1% are aged 5-12

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18

11% are aged 19-24

40% are aged 25-49

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64

18% are aged 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in PA to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently, 10 counties are under stay-at-home orders.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: