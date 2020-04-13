Department of Health: 24,199 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 524 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 13, that there are 1,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 17 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 524.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

According to the department, there are 105,593 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.