Department of Health: 2,641 new positive COVID-19 cases; total statewide stands at 2,641

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announcing that 2,641 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The total statewide stands at 205,517. According to the Department of Health, these daily increases are now comparable with numbers from April 2020.

22 new deaths have also been reported, bringing the statewide total to 8,784.

2,297,983 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.