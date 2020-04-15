Department of Health: 26,490 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 647 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 15, that there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: