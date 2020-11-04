Department of Health: 2,795 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 35 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 4th that there were 2,795 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 217,666.

The department also reported 35 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,890 deaths.

According to the department, daily increases are the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic. You can find daily data online, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 28 and November 3 is 277,017 with 16,425 positive cases. There were 49,087 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 2. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 4,130 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,374,265 people who have tested negative to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,417 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,721 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,753 cases among employees, for a total of 32,474. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. As of today, 12,663 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.