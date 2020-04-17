Department of Health: 29,441 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 756 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 17, that there are 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.

“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.