Department of Health: 33,232 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,204 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 20, that there are 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 33,232.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today, 92 new deaths are reported among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,204.

“As we start to see the number of new COVID-19 cases decrease across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 129,720 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.