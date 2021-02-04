Department of Health: 3,370 new COVID-19 cases; 146 new deaths reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday reports an additional 3,370 positive cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

The total number of cases statewide now stands at 856,986.

There were also 146 new deaths reported as well. The total number of deaths across Pennsylvania currently stands at 22,101.

Here are the current number of COVID-19 cases for Erie, Crawford and Warren County as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Erie County- 15,888 (105 new cases)

Crawford County- 6,012 (16 new cases)

Warren County- 2,045 (5 new cases)